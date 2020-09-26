1/
BEN KUNIHIRO
KUNIHIRO, BEN Passed away peacefully, on September 23, 2020, in the Palliative Care Unit of Scarborough Hospital. Loving husband of Amy, dear dad to Robert (Wendy) and Douglas (Marianne) and proud grandpa of Jonathan, Elissa, Paige, Joshua and David. Predeceased by brothers, Ron, Nick, Gary and Fred. A private inurnment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Bayview United Church or Momiji Health Care Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: highlandfuneralhome.ca/ Scarborough

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
