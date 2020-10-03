MAKHAN, Ben Rohan 1969 - 2020 Ben (or Benny as we all called him) is no longer with us and now rests peacefully in the loving arms of his late mother, Zeta Sumintra Sanowar Makhan. Benny was a gifted artist and athlete who loved music, flowers and dogs, but struggled throughout his life on account of his battle with addiction and mental health challenges. He is survived by his father, Dr. Ben Makhan, his loving and caring sisters (Kamla, Sharmila, Tamara and Indrani Makhan), nieces (Ariana Zeppieri-Makhan and Elysse and Madeleine Vousden-Makhan), and many wonderful and loved cousins, aunts, and uncles. The Makhan Family would like to thank the supportive, kind, diligent and hard-working Toronto Police Service, Marine Unit, and Toronto Fire Department for the search for and recovery of Benny from the lake at Humber Bay West Park. Further, we would like to thank the Coroner's Office for positively identifying Benny's body as this gave us the closure needed to move forward. And finally, the family would like to thank the Cremation Care Centre on Mimico Avenue for their kind and respectful handling of Benny's remains. A private cremation will occur sometime soon and next year, on Benny's birthday, we will have a memorial service and scattering of his ashes. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).



