PATTI, BENEDETTO "BEN" Passed away quietly April 2, 2020, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, two weeks after his 94th birthday. He left us, as he lived his life, on his own terms. Born in 1926 in Montreal to the late Giovanni Patti and the late Giovanna Pace. Husband to the late Eva Adamkiewicz. Brother to Bruno, and the late Annette. Father to the late Gayle, Gwen (Fred) and Jill (Todd). Grandfather to Merika (Joe), Matt (Michelle), Trevor (Erin), Shannon (Stephanie), the late Marc, and Ben (Trina). Great-grandfather of Lauren, Jack, Adelaide, Margot, Norah, Mila, Aria, and the newest arrival Matteo Marc, who sadly, he never had the joy to meet. He was much loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Known especially for his great sense of humour. He loved the outdoors, his dog Misty and his fast cars, especially his red Ferrari. He was known for his red Ferrari hat! He served on the HMCS Poundmaker in the Battle of the Atlantic during WWll. After the war, he worked in the garment industry for Canadian Uniform and Louis Hebert. Our family would like to thank all the staff of K3E for taking such good care of him for the past 3 years. Especially nurses, Howard and Rowena, Dr. David Shergold, his two "mothers" Naheed and Wala, and all the many staff, too numerous to mention. You all enriched his quality of life. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be arranged once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations can be made to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre or Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020