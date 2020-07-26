DeLUCA, BENITO VINCENZO Proud 50 plus year member of Local 675 Peacefully, at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Friday, July 24th, 2020. Benito (Benny) DeLuca, in his 85th year, beloved husband of Immacolata. Loving father of John (Marina) and Monique (Michael) Lindsay. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Lia (David), Christina, Amie (Christopher) and Katrina (Thomas); and his great-grandchildren, Annabella, Aubrey, Benjamin and Everly. Dear brother of Diego, Rosanna, Arturo, Rita and Tony. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of both St. Michael's Hospital and Matthews House Hospice for the exceptional care that Benny received. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Private family entombment will be held. Donations in Benny's memory to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Following the Provincial Government's Guidelines, controlled restrictions will be placed on the number of people entering the funeral home throughout the visitation period. Attendees must wear facial covering masks and maintain social distancing while in the building and in the parking lot. Online condolences may be left at RodAbramsFuneralHome.com