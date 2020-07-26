1/1
BENITO VINCENZO DeLUCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENITO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeLUCA, BENITO VINCENZO Proud 50 plus year member of Local 675 Peacefully, at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Friday, July 24th, 2020. Benito (Benny) DeLuca, in his 85th year, beloved husband of Immacolata. Loving father of John (Marina) and Monique (Michael) Lindsay. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Lia (David), Christina, Amie (Christopher) and Katrina (Thomas); and his great-grandchildren, Annabella, Aubrey, Benjamin and Everly. Dear brother of Diego, Rosanna, Arturo, Rita and Tony. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of both St. Michael's Hospital and Matthews House Hospice for the exceptional care that Benny received. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Private family entombment will be held. Donations in Benny's memory to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Following the Provincial Government's Guidelines, controlled restrictions will be placed on the number of people entering the funeral home throughout the visitation period. Attendees must wear facial covering masks and maintain social distancing while in the building and in the parking lot. Online condolences may be left at RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved