Benjamin ACKERMAN

ACKERMAN, Benjamin 1933-2020 Benjamin peacefully left his earthly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and entered into his Father's presence. Beloved husband of the late Mavis (nee Isaacs). Cherished Father to Randall (Nancy), Tania (Ugo) and Chiara (Angelo). Devoted Grandfather to Joshua, Julian, Chelsey, Quinten, Jordan and Matthew. Many family and friends in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Spain will sorely miss him. Ben loved his Lord and faithfully served Him. He attended worship at Emmanuel United Church, where he was a proud member of the senior choir. Family will miss him until they are reunited in Heaven. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, a private funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
