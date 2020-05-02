TERK, BENJAMIN BENCIJON "BENJI" It is with great sadness, that the family of Benjamin Bencijon "Benji" Terk announces his passing, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in his home, at the age of 80 years. Benji was born on February 8, 1940, in Kovel, Poland, to parents Ester (nee Weinstein) and Sender Terk. His family sailed on the Anna Salen from Europe to Canada in the 1950's. Benji attended McGill University and lived a full and eccentric life as an entrepreneur and a caring father. His children, Jordana, Shane and David, whom he shared with former spouse and close friend, Linda Terk, were his pride and joy. Benji will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sauwoon "Winnie" and his children, Jordana (Mehdi), Shane (Amanda) and David (Liseth); his grandson Benjamin, his brothers Hymen and Morris and his lifelong friend Steve Silver. Benji was preceded in death by his brother Jack Terk and his close friend and former spouse Linda Terk. A private burial service was held on Wednesday, April 29th, at 2:30 p.m., at Baron de Hirsch Cemetery in Montreal. We look forward to a public unveiling in the future.



