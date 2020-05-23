MALLETT, Benjamin Formon (Benny) March 4, 1935 – May 13, 2020 Peacefully slipped away from us after a valiant struggle, on May 13, 2020, at Brampton Civic Hospital. He leaves behind his partner of over 30 years, Xandra Everson, his children Michael (Jennifer) and Michelle DiEmanuele (Tony), his sister Frances Hughes, brothers Donald (Shirley) and Wilbur, granddaughters Elizabeth and Katherine DiEmanuele. A special uncle to his nephews, Robert Hughes, Rick Hughes and Danny Mallett. Extended family Catherine Cubitt (David), Erica Cubitt, Mary Ally (Aaron), Zachary Cubitt (Kayla), David Mortimer, Raymond Mortimer (Susan), Arlene Stanbrook, Judith Wales and step-grandfather to Aiden, Mason and Thomas. Predeceased by former wife Bette (Killins) and wife Gloria (Robertson) and his parents Ben and Nancy. Proud to be born in the Junction in West Toronto. Benny worked for the former Continental Can Co. for 41 years as a commercial printer and later a plate maker. He was a Bramalea Legion #609 member for 47 years. An irrepressible, unforgettable character who was the source of a thousand adventures and stories, he lived life on his own terms. Sadly missed but remembered by friends and neighbours. Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of Benny's life to be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.