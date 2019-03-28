Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Joseph GRYS. View Sign

GRYS, Benjamin Joseph Following a short illness, Benjamin Joseph Grys passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born to Anna and John Grys on August 19, 1928. Adoring and devoted husband for sixty-five years to the late Gladys Grys (2015). Loving father to Bonnie and Brian (Karen). Proud and doting Dziadzi to Sarah, Ben and Jessica and Pra-Dziadzi to Wyatt. Caring brother to the late Mary Stelmasik (late Feliks) and late Jenny (Zygmunt) Oczko. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ben was a proud son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend and acquaintance to so many. Coming from humble beginnings, he worked hard from a young age to create a legacy for his family and to serve his community. Ben was on Toronto City Council for over fifteen years. During this time, he served on several boards and committees including the Board of Governors for Exhibition Place and the Board of Directors for numerous hospitals throughout the city. Being a founding member and long-standing Director of Copernicus Lodge Senior Citizens' Home was amongst his proudest accomplishments. Ben was recognized for his dedication with the Golden Cross of Merit for service to the Polish Community of Toronto and the Centennial Medal, recognizing his valuable service to the Nation. He was an active and devout member of the Catholic Church. Ben was also an established and respected businessman, founding and operating a number of ventures, including Ontario Bread, Ben J. Grys Insurance Brokerage, and Grys Properties Real Estate. Ben was most proud though of his family and could often be heard boasting about his children and grandchildren. They are forever grateful for his constant support and for instilling in them the importance of education and hard work. Friends and family cherish many fond memories of Ben during summers spent at the cottage, annual trips to Acapulco in the winter, galas in support of his and Gladys' favourite charities. He was an avid baseball fan, cribbage and poker player, and a darn good storyteller. Ben valued time with his family, sharing a meal, participating in the G5 Club or enthusiastically partaking in the Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Swim on Georgian Bay. He was always the life of the party and will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humour and charm. Ben had a song for every occasion and loved to dance. Although Ben will be missed by the many hearts he touched, we are comforted to know that he is keeping an eye on us, while surely enjoying a dance and sipping a Manhattan with his beloved Kochanie. Visitation at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 12 Denison Avenue, Toronto, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Private Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you remember Ben by humming or singing a few lines of a favourite song, clapping your hands to the beat or greeting someone with a smile and a "Good Morning Sunshine." Forever positive. Forever Remembered. A true gentleman. Take it slowly, Ben. If desired, donations to the Copernicus Lodge Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

