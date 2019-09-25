TIMMS, BENJAMIN Larry and Carol (Winston) are sad to say their dear Dad passed away on September 23, 2019, at Extendicare Guildwood, at the end of his long, fulfilling life of 98 years. He was predeceased by our Mom, his beloved wife Cathy (Babe) in 2008 and his parents Maud and Albert and sister Alberta. Family and friends are invited to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd., on Wednesday, September 25th from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019