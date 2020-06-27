NORDENSON-MANEA, BERIT THEOLINE LUCIE May 25, 1920 - June 24, 2020 With great sadness the family announces her peaceful passing at home at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband Ivar Nordenson. Survived by son Kjell (Sandra) Nordenson, daughter Vera (Roy) McKinley and grandchildren, Lisa (Jerry) Bilak, Erik Nordenson, Jasmin (Ed) Chandler-O'Neil, Lauren Chung and David Chung. Sadly missed by great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Andrijko, Natasha and Avalon, and great-great-grandchild Kylo. Also predeceased by second husband Sebastian Manea and missed by his children, Frankie, Herta, Edith (Ippolito), Ronnie, Nick and Alex, grandchildren, Lily (Daryl), Tyler, Casey, Christopher, Sarah and great-grandchild Dacobi. Berit, born in Norway (with skiis on her feet of course) was a tower of strength to her family in Norway, Canada, The US, Switzerland and England. She was well known for her great sense of humour and in Etobicoke, as a registered massage therapist and friend to all. With her strong Christian faith she was a devoted matriarch and loving mother and support to many in time of need. One was always offered a meal in her home and woe betided if one was late for dinner at 6:00! For many years she fought the ravages of long term cancer and always came out on top. Her 100th year birthday was a triumph in these times. Many thanks to Edith Ippolito for her devoted care in the final days. A private memorial service to be held at Glendale Funeral Home arbormemorial.ca/en/glendale on Monday, June 29th.



