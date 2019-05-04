Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNADETTE ANNE (BERNIE) NOAKES. View Sign Obituary

NOAKES, BERNADETTE (BERNIE) ANNE Born Bernadette Anne Le Gier in Toronto, ON on May 7, 1941, Bernie passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer at Michael Garron Hospital on April 7, 2019. Bernie, predeceased by her siblings John, Frances and Mary, was the sister of Christopher (Donna); the loving mother of Keith (Betty), Kenneth (Amy), Christopher (Rebekah), Craig (Janice) and Kelsey (Jim); aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and proud grandmother of Ethan, Simon, Brooklyn, Emily, Crispin and Eila. Bernie and ex-husband Brian (died April 15, 2017) raised their children in Toronto in humble surroundings but always supplied the necessities of a good life. When her children were toddlers she ran a daycare out of her home sharing her love with numerous other children, all treated as if they were her own. Bernie had many occupations in addition to raising her children. However her fondest work memories were reserved for her time at Toronto District School Board's Sir Robert L. Borden Business and Technical Institute, where she was the guidance secretary for 16 years until her retirement in 2006. Bernie was a strong woman who overcame every hurdle, loved without judgment and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Most of all Bernie was the life of the party; her laughter was a sure sign that all were having a blast. Mom, you were our rock, our safe haven in a storm and you will never be forgotten. We love you. A celebration of Bernie's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Legion Branch, 345 Hall, 81 Peard Rd., East York, ON, from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in Bernie's name would be appreciated.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.