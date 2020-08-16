YUEN, BERNADETTE KW (nee LYON) September 25, 1935 - August 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernadette KW Yuen, peacefully, on August 14, 2020, in Richmond Hill. She was predeceased by her husband Gregory in 1972. Loving mother to Antoinette Yuen and Michele Yuen-McDonald, and Poa Poa to Alexander and James McDonald. Devoted middle sister to Margaret Drinkwater and David Lyon. Bernadette was born in Hong Kong in 1935 and attended Maryknoll Convent School. She remained a devoted alumni of the school, and kept in contact with the Sisters there throughout her life. In the early 1950s she sailed from Hong Kong to London to attend Whipps Cross Hospital Training School for Nurses. It was in her final year when she met and married her husband Gregory. The newlyweds moved from London to Chicago, Victoria and Stratford, finally finding a permanent home in Ajax, Ontario. Bernadette worked as a midwife, a public health nurse, as an RN at Oshawa General Hospital and later taught at Centennial College and Women's College Hospital. While working in Oshawa, she was also able to complete her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, becoming an active alumni. She remained devoted to education throughout her life, spending many summers studying Italian art and culture in Sienna. In her retirement, Bernadette volunteered with the ROM, AGO and Gardiner Museum, and worked with Mount Sinai's Pacific Bridge program. She has a musical scholarship offered at the Royal Conservatory of Music and an educational scholarship offered at Villanova College where her two grandsons attended. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Choir. Bernadette became an avid runner later in life, participating in many half-marathons in the city, and was a fixture on the Beaches Boardwalk for many years with her morning runs there. The family would like to thank the staff at Mon Sheong Private Care in Richmond Hill for the compassionate care they provided Bernadette in her final years, and specifically her PSW Christina Law. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, on Tuesday, August 18TH from 2-3, 3:30-4:30, 6-7, and 7:30-8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15347 Yonge Street, Aurora, on Wednesday, August 19th at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Please contact the funeral home at (905) 727-5421 to register for a visitation period or for the mass. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com