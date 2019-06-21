MICHAEL, Bernadette October 9, 1923 - June 19, 2019 Peacefully in her 96th year Much-loved Mum: Darryl (Newbina), Valerie (Bob), Stephanie (Andrew), Dawn (Ken), Des, Gill (Doug), Dale, Dean (Tracy), Dave, Nicole (Danny); Grandma: Richard (Susan), Dylan (Kate), Siobhan (Enda), Ryan, Veronica (Geoff), Claire, Sabrina and Luna; Great-Gran: Julian, Riley, Isabella, Harrison and Eva; In-laws: Barbara and Caroline, Joe, Hedwig, Marcia, cousins, and all family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband, Wg. Cdr. Donald Michael, parents, John and Louisa Fernandez and brother, John Fernandez. Bernadette touched the lives of those she encountered with her love, deep faith, generosity and acceptance. Her passions included writing, poetry, politics and community service. She was engaged in life to the end. We take solace in the memory and legacy of a life beautifully lived. Our thanks to Yee Hong and her caregivers for devoted care. Silent Vigil in the Chapel, Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). Funeral Mass, Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish (3200 Pharmacy Ave., Scarborough). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019