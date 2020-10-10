1/1
BERNADETTE PENNEY
PENNEY, BERNADETTE (nee ORGAN) November 8, 1942 - October 3, 2020 After a brief illness, Bernadette passed away at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved wife of David for 56 years. Loving mother of Robert (Christine). Bernadette was born in St. Alban's, Newfoundland, on November 8, 1942. She was predeceased by her parents Elias and Mary Organ. Devoted sister to 14 siblings and their families. Sister-in-law to Kathryn and Glenys. Bernadette was a kind and loving soul who was always willing to help her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Rest in Peace. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
