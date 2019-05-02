POWER, BERNADETTE (BETTY) After a brief illness and 97 years of living life to its fullest with humour and tenacity, Betty passed away on April 29, 2019, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Ted. She will be forever loved and remembered by her children Paulette, Janet, Iris (Joe), Terry, Maria (Tom) and Michelle (Steve). Betty was the proud Nan to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whose lives she enriched in so many ways. Visitation from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough. Funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, St. Martin de Porres, 4179 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough. Betty will be laid to rest at St. Margaret's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choosing in her memory would be appreciated.

