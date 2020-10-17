1/
Bernadette PRESTON
PRESTON, Bernadette (nee ENRIGHT) Passed away September 28, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Bernadette was predeceased by her husband Morgan. She will be sadly missed by her son Mark (Lisa), sister Mary Murray, sisters-in-law Margaret Enright and Sherrill Enright, her niece Mary Jane (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews and friends. Bernadette was also predeceased by her parents and nine siblings. A family funeral was held at Christ the King Church on October 2, 2020. Please visit Bernadette's Book of Memories at wwwridleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
