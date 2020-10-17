Bernadette PRESTON

PRESTON, Bernadette (nee ENRIGHT) Passed away September 28, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Bernadette was predeceased by her husband Morgan. She will be sadly missed by her son Mark (Lisa), sister Mary Murray, sisters-in-law Margaret Enright and Sherrill Enright, her niece Mary Jane (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews and friends. Bernadette was also predeceased by her parents and nine siblings. A family funeral was held at Christ the King Church on October 2, 2020. Please visit Bernadette's Book of Memories at wwwridleyfuneralhome.com