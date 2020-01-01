WARDMAN, Bernadette With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Bernadette Wardman announces her unexpected passing at the age of 59, on December 30, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, on May 5, 1960, to the late John and Eva Wardman. She leaves behind her beloved siblings Jim, Carol and Marty. Dear sister to late Sean. Loving aunt to Michelle, Austin and great-aunt to Joshua. Bernadette will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Canada and Ireland. In memory of Bernadette, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Guest's will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (416-249-4499), on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (2100 Jane St.), on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Private cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020