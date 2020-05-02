TRIMBLE, BERNADINE MIRIAM (nee THORPE) Bernadine Trimble died peacefully on April 21, 2020, leaving this earth on her own terms and at her chosen time. She was 99 and 1/2 years of age. She was first and foremost a wife to Beverley (interned September 11, 2001) and mother to Warren and his wife Gail, Wayne and his wife Patti and Doug and his wife Donna. She was a grandmother to 8 and a great-grandmother to 11, a sister, aunt and friend. She knew how to make people feel special, it was a natural talent. She truly lit up any room she walked into with her gracious nature. Bernadine was the original wedding planner long before it became a fashionable profession. Starting their business in the 1950s, she and her husband Bev, were the original owners and operators of The Bernadine Wedding Bureau and Trimble Florist, both of Mississauga. As a young woman she was a fashion model and later became a dress designer and talk show host. She became a devout Yogi from her 50s into her 80s. Had social media been present in her day her talents would have been liked, tagged, pinned and shared non-stop. Although Alzheimer's impeded her later years, she never lost the essence of whom she had always been. She remained a beautiful woman being grateful, loving, feisty, animated and eccentric. The family would like to sincerely thank the kind and loving staff of Garden Court Nursing Home in Toronto. They cared for her as if she were family and in the end when we had to send love from a distance they were there for her. During these times, grieving is difficult but we will celebrate her life daily and acknowledge her legacy of love, strength and grace. We are thankful for the memories and will love her eternally.



