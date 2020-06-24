BASSETT, DR. BERNARD At home surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Bassett (nee Berjansky). Loving father and father-in-law of Corinne and Harley Broder, Paula and Les Kirsh, Ralph and Judy Bassett and Laura and Anthony Beck. Loving companion to Rosalyn Cherry. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Alan and Leah Bassett and Gordon and Helen Basest, as well as sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pearl and Joseph Rosen, Jean and Edwin Hyde and Fay and Philip Estrin. Devoted Zaidie to Sarah, Amanda and Grant Osak, David, Jordana (Noah) and Max Kirsh, Steven, Jillian and Danielle Bassett, Tamara and Gideon Beck. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, kind and gentle friend to so many wonderful hearts within his own circle from Sault Ste. Marie to Toronto. He was a man filled with endless love and light and he spent his life sharing those things with the people around him. There will never be another one like our Bernie, a small town boy with a big heart. Memorial donations may be made to The Lillian and Bernard Bassett Endowment Fund, Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University, (416) 485-8000), www.cfhu.org.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.