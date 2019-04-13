Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNARD CAUSTON. View Sign

CAUSTON, BERNARD July 5, 1927 - April 6, 2019 Founder and President Joybern Sales Inc. (Building Supply Distributors) It is with profound sorrow that the family announces Bernie's passing on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the loving and compassionate care of the 8 West Medicine/Respiratory Unit of North York General Hospital. Beloved son of his late parents, Clarence and Laura Causton (nee Dyson). Predeceased by his dear wife Joy (nee Hardy). Cherished husband and soulmate of Carol (nee Brown) for 47 precious years. Devoted and much loved father of Brodie (Lynn) and very proud grandfather of Liam. Predeceased by his sister, Gwendolyn (Dave) and brother, James (Joan). Sorely missed by his treasured nieces and nephews. Bernie richly blessed the lives of his adoring family and many friends and leaves this world a better place through his generous and loving presence. In accordance with his wishes, a private memorial tribute has been celebrated by his family. Prayers, fond memories and heartwarming smiles in abundance, would be beautiful gestures and welcome expressions of sympathy. In fact, when you meet someone without a smile - give them yours - as Bernie would do! He was a beautiful ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Please continue his legacy of love and joy. "LOVE'S GREATEST GIFT - REMEMBRANCE - WILL KEEP HIM IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER." Online condolences may be made at

