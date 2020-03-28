|
|
ORTH, Bernard (Ben) Grant It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard (Ben) Grant Orth on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Kitchener, Ontario to Norman and Hazel Orth. He was the loving husband of Joan (predeceased). Dearly loved by his children Susan Makin (Peter), Donna Kelly (Terry), and John Orth (Shireen). Proud grandpa to Ali Stasiuk (Dave), Sarah Fowler (Ryan), Patrick Makin, Adam Kelly, and Mike Kelly and loving great-grandpa to Cameron, Benjamin, and Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Les and Earl (Connie) and his many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, our family will be celebrating his life privately.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020