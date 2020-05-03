WEXLER, BERNARD JOSEPH April 8, 1929 - May 1, 2020 On May 1, 2020, Bernie/Dad/Pops, at the age of 91, passed away, peacefully, of many complications of old, old age, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Although alone in his room due to the pandemic, he was immersed in the love of his family and friends. He was the younger brother of Hindy (deceased), born to Molly and Max Wexler, who would have appreciated his passing on May Day, in solidarity with the workers of the world. He grew up in L.A where his lifelong love of sunbathing began. He was proud of graduating from UCLA and had many stories of his military service in the Quartermaster Corp; of his life in Chicago, especially during the Civil Rights and Anti-War era; of his iconic trip to Africa and other travels. Bernie was passionate about corrugated boxes, tennis (playing and watching), bridge; and, in his later life, the Raptors! He was a loyal friend. Bernie was a man of many loves and a restless heart. His first love was Sheila, mother to Ellen (Brigitte) and Daniel. He was proud of both of them and felt sad that Daniel lived so far away in San Francisco. In the 1950's and 1960's they lived in Los Angeles and Chicago and later moved to Toronto in the 1970's, to make a new home. His second love was Natalie (deceased), mother to Jeff (Caryl) and Rod, where he took on the role of Bernie/Dad to the boys. His third love was Sylvia (deceased), mother of Malcolm (deceased) and Lawrence (Lynne). With Sylvia, his restless heart came home and his family grew larger. He loved and was proud of the grandchildren: Karly, Natasha (Marcello), Marissa (Pete), Nicole (Adam), Kendall, Cole and Mackenzie; and the many great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by us all. He will be remembered for his love, acceptance and open heart. In these last months he said again and again, "I am a lucky man, I've had a good life, I can't believe the families I have. I am ready to go." We would like to thank everyone who was crucial in his care at the E.W. Bickle Rehab Centre, especially in these hard times. A one-day shiva to remember and celebrate Bernie will occur at a future time. Until then, in lieu of flowers, continue to care for one another and, if you wish, donate to Second Harvest or Daily Bread.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store