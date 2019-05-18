Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNARD LEAMAN. View Sign Obituary

LEAMAN, BERNARD With family by his side, Bernard passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Etobicoke General Hospital, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Maria for 42 years. Caring father of Bill, Amanda (Mike) and Stephanie (Pino). Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Celia, Madison, Sienna, Abby, Joseph, Luke, Marcus and Michael. Survived by his brothers Ronnie, Jerry and their families. He was one of a kind and made a lasting impression on all those who were fortunate to know him. He will be missed beyond measure. As per Bernard's wishes, cremation has taken place and visitation will be held at Glendale Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21st from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Sinai Health Foundation in The Bernard Leaman special fund.

LEAMAN, BERNARD With family by his side, Bernard passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Etobicoke General Hospital, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Maria for 42 years. Caring father of Bill, Amanda (Mike) and Stephanie (Pino). Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Celia, Madison, Sienna, Abby, Joseph, Luke, Marcus and Michael. Survived by his brothers Ronnie, Jerry and their families. He was one of a kind and made a lasting impression on all those who were fortunate to know him. He will be missed beyond measure. As per Bernard's wishes, cremation has taken place and visitation will be held at Glendale Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21st from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Sinai Health Foundation in The Bernard Leaman special fund. Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019

