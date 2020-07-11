1/1
HONOURABLE JUSTICE BERNARD MELVILLE (BERNIE) KELLY
KELLY, THE HONOURABLE JUSTICE BERNARD (BERNIE) MELVILLE February 26, 1934 June 26, 2020 Peacefully with family at his side. Devoted and dearly loved husband for 60 years of Barbara (Gratton); loving father of Barbara (B.J.), Robert, and Jennifer; father-in-law of Sarah Kelly and Brian Fox; beloved grandfather of eight grandchildren: Kate and Madeleine Fox and the late Benjamin Fox; Paul, Peter, and Laura Kelly; and Ally and Tori Scallen. Predeceased by his father Melville, mother Marie (McGoey), and sister Marilyn Casey. An alumnus of St. Michael's College School, Toronto, Assumption College, Windsor, and Osgoode Hall, Justice Kelly was called to the Bar in 1959. He practiced law in partnership with John O'Driscoll and Nicholson McRae, both of whom were later appointed to the Superior Court of Justice, and with Aird & Berlis LLP. He was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 1981 where he served for three decades, including five years as Regional Senior Judge for Toronto. Known for his kindness, decency, and sense of humour, Justice Kelly was a mentor to many and an inspiration to all who knew him. He embodied fairness and equality. He was committed to the advancement of women, at home, in the workplace, and in the community. He was devoted to the church and a tireless volunteer. A private Funeral Mass was held on July 3, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish with interment in Mount Hope Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be arranged when circumstances permit. The family thanks everyone at Mount Sinai Hospital and Toronto Grace Health Centre who cared for Bernie during his final weeks with such skill and sensitivity in these difficult times. Memorial donations may be made to the Benjamin Fox Fund, The Hospital for Sick Children, 416-813-6166 or www.sickkidsfoundation.com. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
