MULLEN, Bernard Passed away suddenly at Toronto General Hospital on October 30, 2020. Bernie was well-known and highly respected in the field of Dental Technology, having owned the Nova Dental Lab, and as a professor of Dental Technology at George Brown College. He had retired a few years ago and loved to travel and work tirelessly in his gardens, beautifying his home. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, two sons Daniel and David and daughter-in-law Cathleena, his grandchildren Cooper and Zoe, his brother Gary, and sisters Cathy, Pat, Janice, and Francine. He was very well loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a donation to The Toronto General Hospital: Cardiovascular Unit or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-738-3222.