Bernard "Ben" NIEROP
NIEROP, Bernard 'Ben" Peacefully passed away at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 100 years old. Ben was predeceased by his wife Ivy. Cherished father to his two sons Ben and Graham. Beloved grandfather to Robynn, Graham, Angela, Jordan, Jeffrey, Jenna and Angus. Ben was born in the Netherlands and moved to Toronto with his wife and children in 1959. Marine engineer by trade. Proud founder and owner of Travel Guild Inc., until retiring in 1990. Due to the current circumstances the family will be having a private burial at Victoria Square United Church to celebrate the life of a great man! Donations may be made to Baycrest Centre for Geriatic Care.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
