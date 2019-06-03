PRITCHARD, BERNARD Died peacefully in his sleep on June 1, 2019, at St. Michaels' Hospital, at the age of 98. The last of 12 children (9 boys, 3 girls), Bernard was born to Caroline and Ted Pritchard of Toronto. Predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years Orma (née Oades) in 2014. Bernard will be missed by his many nephews and nieces and friends. He was an accomplished athlete throughout his life, excelling in Lacrosse, Hockey and Handball. Bernard was the first inductee into the Canadian Handball Hall of Fame. A celebration of Bernard's life will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas S. W., 1 block east of Runnymede Rd., Toronto) from 12-2 p.m. followed by a small tribute to his life in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019