Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Funeral service 11:00 AM Blessed Trinity Parish 3220 Bayview Avenue North York , ON Obituary

OLIVER, DR. BERNARD ROBERT July 7, 1937-September 11, 2019 Bernard Robert Oliver, husband, father, grandfather, physician, cottager, avid skier, cyclist, hockey player, Neil Diamond and loyal LEAF fan, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with his wife of 57 years, Sandra Joanne Harnett Oliver, by his side. He valued family as a husband and father and living with kindness while he enjoyed the everyday things in life. Always framing life in a positive way, offering simple solutions to life's challenges, he will be missed for his gift for guidance and sharing. He often mentioned how he was "lucky he got to do all the things he wanted to" in his life before his health declined. Bernie was born on July 17, 1937 to parents Margaret and Joseph Oliver in the east end of Toronto. Known as a brilliant man to everyone close to him, he attended high school on full scholarship at De La Salle College graduating in 1955. He chose to attend University of Toronto Medical School then pursued a fellowship in pathology with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He had a medical career spanning 50+ years and valued the contributions he was able to make with his chosen career. Over the past almost two years, he rallied and worked hard through several serious illnesses to give us, his family and friends, the gift of extra time to be loved by us and to love us back. He was his brave quiet self and never waivered from who he was during this time. He looked forward to the many visits from his lifelong high school friends supporting him as well. He will be missed by his wife, Sandra, and his children Stephen, David (Cyndy), Jennifer and Sandra (John) and by his grandchildren William, James, Scott, Sean, Jessica, Britney, Amanda, Jack and Josh as well as his lifelong friends Dennis, Larry, Joe and Paul. Thank you for making our lives so great with you and Mom. A special thank you to all the staff at Carefree Lodge. Friends and family are welcomed to join us celebrating his life. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Avenue, North York. Donations can be made to Parkinson Canada and the Carefree Lodge.

