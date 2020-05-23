SCHMIDT, Bernd Wilhelm April 24, 1948 - May 8, 2020 Passed away at Michael Garron Hospital after a lengthy illness and is finally at peace. Will be sadly missed by his son, Alex; his sister and brother-in-law, Steffi and David Hayes; his nephews and nieces, Jeff, Andrea, Colter, Amber, and May; and his many friends. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Alzheimer Society.



