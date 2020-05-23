Bernd Wilhelm SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHMIDT, Bernd Wilhelm April 24, 1948 - May 8, 2020 Passed away at Michael Garron Hospital after a lengthy illness and is finally at peace. Will be sadly missed by his son, Alex; his sister and brother-in-law, Steffi and David Hayes; his nephews and nieces, Jeff, Andrea, Colter, Amber, and May; and his many friends. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Alzheimer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved