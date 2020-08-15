COOKE, BERNICE DOROTHY (nee CALDWELL) Centenarian 1918- 2020 Bernice was born on October 23, 1918 in Hamilton, ON and passed away on August 8, 2020 in Toronto. She was a loving mother to Pamela Cooke and her husband Brian Wildcat of Maskwacis, Alberta. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Wildcat (Renee), Nigel Wildcat (Tessa), and Devon Wildcat (Miguel), all of Alberta. She was predeceased by parents Ebenezer and Edith (nee Harris) Caldwell, sisters Norma (John) Gunesch, and Helen (Bruce) Nicol. She was married to the late Hugh F. Cooke. Bernice was a nursing graduate of Hamilton General Hospital (1940), a Veteran of WWII serving proudly as a nursing sister with the RCAF in Ontario and Alberta, worked for Metro Toronto Homes for the Aged for 25 years, was a champion bridge player, and lived independently until she was 99. Kipling Acres, which she helped open, became her final home. Her family appreciates the compassion and caring of her many caregivers there. Bernice was a "Silver Life Master" but also a "Master of Life" living a life that was in harmony with her values of helping others and caring for her family. She will be missed by many. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date at St. Philip's Anglican Cemetery. A Live Stream Service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 22nd at 3 p.m. Ontario time. For further details, please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com