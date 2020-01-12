Home

GUERTIN, Bernice Dorothy Bernice Dorothy Guertin (née Manison) passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019, at Wesburn Manor Nursing Home, at the age of 90. Adored wife of the late Henry "Ed" Guertin, beloved mother of John (Irene Franowicz), Nancy (Nick Quinn) and Carolyn (Katherine Jin), grandmother to Elizabeth (Ross Langager) and Sarah, cherished aunt and sister-in-law. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, on Monday, January 13th, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Service at 12 noon in the chapel, Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Society. Please refer to the Ridley website for more information: https://www.ridleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020
