BERNICE EVES
EVES, BERNICE March 20, 1933 - April 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Eves on April 17, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. She was the loving and devoted sister to Donna Buck, Ron Eves and Linda Moskal. Bernice was predeceased by her brothers Robert, John, Howard, Walt and Ted Eves and by her sisters Doris Winton and Marilyn Withnell. She was a kind, caring aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bernice shared a special friendship with Oscar Daley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Bernice's memory, may be made to the Humane Society of Oakville.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
