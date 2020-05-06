BERNICE FORREST
FORREST, BERNICE We are sadly blessed to share the passing of our dear Mother, Bernice Forrest, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Mom was truly the most genuine and loving individual. She was the ninth of twelve children born to Catherine and Anton Shimlak of Selkirk, Manitoba and moved to Toronto in 1953 where she met Dad, the love of her life, George Forrest (deceased 2002) and married later that same year. A lover of books, cards and 'coffee shop coffee', Mom always had time and plenty of food for anyone who landed at their door. A long-time employee of Lumacell Canada, Mom loved to work, but her greatest source of joy was coming home to her family. She will be forever missed by her children Christine Forrest (James Cross), Gail Dagg (Doug Radwick) and Graden Forrest (Teresa). A loving Nana to Sara Dagg, Gavin and Callum Forrest and sweet Nannie to Kash Douglas Hurst. Remembered fondly by sister-in-law Mary Scott Campbell. Bernice is survived by three sisters and many nieces and nephews in Manitoba and Ontario. Mom will be inurned at Aurora Cemetery, where she will be lovingly reunited with Dad. Please plant a flower in Mom's name this Spring. Alternatively, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.
