van HOF, Bernice (Bertha) Johanna Born August 16, 1943, deceased February 28, 2019, of The Meadows seniors home, Aurora, ON. Bernice is survived by two sisters Wilma (Harry) Kleine and Ann Marie (Terry) Moore and numerous nieces and nephews, and predeceased by her sister Hilda (Sid) Alkema. Funeral to take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Canadian Reformed Church, 11251 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1L8. Contributions in Bernice's memory may be made to Grace Canadian Reformed Church - GTA Mission, www.canrc.org/churches/brampton-grace Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the van Hof family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019