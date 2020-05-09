BERNICE KELLY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, BERNICE Bernice was born in 1925 in Windsor, Ontario and passed away peacefully on April 26 2020 in Etobicoke. Beloved wife of Jack (predeceased April 2019). Loving mother to Rick (predeceased December 2016), daughters Deb Fletcher, Lisa Maunder and Jenn Ostrowski and their families, a grandma to 8 and great-grandma of 4. Mom's passion was helping people. She took great pride taking care of her husband and children and making our house a home. Once her children were in school full time, Mom volunteered three afternoons a week for over 40 years at the Queensway Hospital. She practiced her volunteering with compassion and kindness and never missed a week. For almost 95 years Mom enjoyed good health. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Many thanks to all the staff at Westbury Long Term Care, especially to Yukon and Lucy, who lovingly tended to both Mom and Dad in their final years. Donations in memory of Bernice Kelly can be made c/o The Business Manager Chartwell-Westbury LTC, 495 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 5S3, specifically the 7th floor staff. You truly are heroes!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved