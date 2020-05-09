KELLY, BERNICE Bernice was born in 1925 in Windsor, Ontario and passed away peacefully on April 26 2020 in Etobicoke. Beloved wife of Jack (predeceased April 2019). Loving mother to Rick (predeceased December 2016), daughters Deb Fletcher, Lisa Maunder and Jenn Ostrowski and their families, a grandma to 8 and great-grandma of 4. Mom's passion was helping people. She took great pride taking care of her husband and children and making our house a home. Once her children were in school full time, Mom volunteered three afternoons a week for over 40 years at the Queensway Hospital. She practiced her volunteering with compassion and kindness and never missed a week. For almost 95 years Mom enjoyed good health. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Many thanks to all the staff at Westbury Long Term Care, especially to Yukon and Lucy, who lovingly tended to both Mom and Dad in their final years. Donations in memory of Bernice Kelly can be made c/o The Business Manager Chartwell-Westbury LTC, 495 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 5S3, specifically the 7th floor staff. You truly are heroes!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store