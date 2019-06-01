LATOSIK, Bernice (nee ZATOR) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Survived by her beloved sons, Arthur (Janet), and Zygmunt. Cherished grandmother to Jeff (Holly) and Katie. Bernice will be lovingly remembered by Todd (Dianna) and family, and by Donna and family. Bernice was a model of grace and giving. Her memory will be as endless as her kindness to all of us. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, just east of Jane St.) on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Service at St. Casimir's Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Cemetery. For those who wish donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019