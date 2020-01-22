|
BOWERS, BERNICE LILIANN March 27, 1927 – January 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Amica Swan Lake in Markham. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Bowers and four sisters Bea (Rosario 1981), Aurelia (Virgil 1983), Corinne (Rodolphe 1986), Joanne (Tim) and six brothers, Phil (Marguerite 2004), Paul (Denise 1989), Raymond (Betty), Robert (Jean 1987), Gerald (Carol) and Gerard (Janine). Left to remember her by her sister Jeanne in Windsor, Doris in Lasalle and brothers Rene (Raymonde) in Unionville and Joseph in Windsor. Remembered lovingly by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bernice was born in Tilbury, Ontario, to Joseph Bisnaire and Eugenie, St. Denis. She and her husband Bill, worked for many years for CIBC. They met at the branch where Bernice worked in Windsor. He was on an assignment with the CIBC audit group from Head Office. It was a cautious approach from both sides as one would expect from those who deal with investments. But the deal was closed when they agreed to join their lives and life savings with I DO and not with an I OWE YOU. Bernice had now a very precious Bill. It was the love of her life and she was his. No better investment. Bernice was a longtime parishioner at St. Patrick's Parish in Markham. She volunteered on the ShareLife team for many years. Bernice did not drive but that never stopped her from getting around and going to Mass every morning by walking 3KM from her home. One way. Her summer interests were gardening and enjoying her backyard flower gardens she had carefully worked on. Visitation will be held at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North, Markham, on Friday, January 24th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick's Parish on Saturday, January 25th at 11 a.m. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the full staff of Amica Swan Lake but especially to the staff of the 2nd floor for their warm and outstanding care of our sister. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020