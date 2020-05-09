BAINTON, BERNICE MARY (nee FOURNIER) Passed away on May 2, 2020 in her 97th year. Bernice was the beloved wife for 45 years of the late Don Bainton of Mississauga. Bernice loved a party, made people feel good and led an independent life her way. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews across Canada. A special thank you to the staff of Orchard Villa for their dedicated care. Cremation has taken place, a private family burial will follow at a later date. Rest in Peace, dear loved one.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store