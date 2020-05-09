BERNICE MARY BAINTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAINTON, BERNICE MARY (nee FOURNIER) Passed away on May 2, 2020 in her 97th year. Bernice was the beloved wife for 45 years of the late Don Bainton of Mississauga. Bernice loved a party, made people feel good and led an independent life her way. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews across Canada. A special thank you to the staff of Orchard Villa for their dedicated care. Cremation has taken place, a private family burial will follow at a later date. Rest in Peace, dear loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved