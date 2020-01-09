Home

BERNICE MARY (TIMPANO) BRETTINGHAM

BERNICE MARY (TIMPANO) BRETTINGHAM Obituary
BRETTINGHAM, BERNICE MARY (TIMPANO) 1943-2019 On January, 3, 2020 Bernice passed away in Burlington with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her loving soulmate and husband John Francis Freston. He was her soulmate and loving partner for 46 years. She is survived by her daughters Sondra Cluer (James) and Rebecca Brettingham-Filice (Anthony), her best friend; grandchildren Alexis and Max Cluer, and Christiano and Isabela Filice; her wonderful step-children Larry (Raheema), Susan Cowan (Jim), and Diane Volasko (Mike); and many step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her family, she was fortunate to have many good friends who helped her battle Cancer. Rosemarie, Susan, Betty Jane, Rima, Sharon, Melda, and Zelia, and many more friends in her condo, who have been such a big support to her. Bernice has already been cremated and is with John, the love of her life. A Celebration of Life will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception. If you would like to make a donation, Food for Kids or Hamilton/Burlington SPCA were her favorite charities. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
