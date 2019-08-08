Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

GROVES, Bernice Myra (nee LAMONT) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Bernice Myra Groves. Surrounded by loving family, Bernice (Bunny) passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the glorious age of 98. Beloved wife of Harold Gordon Groves for almost 70 years, who sadly passed away in 2012. Loving mother to Robert (Carolyn), Gayle and Michael (Cindee). Loving sister to Reginald (Olive, both deceased), Murray (Doreen) and Keith (Marjorie). Predeceased by her daughter Suzanne and her grandson Jamie (No. 15). Cherished grandmother to Steven, Mark, Kalley, Kevin, Kristin, Chris, Lynley, Jeffrey, Ryan and Tyler. A very special Nana to eighteen precious great-grandchildren. In her latter years, Mom might not have known who you were, but was always happy to see you, with her beautiful smile. She will be sadly missed by her special caregiver, Michelle. Thanks for your wonderful care and companionship. Also, love and thanks to her previous caregiver, Jannet. Many thanks to the staff at Revera, Granite Landing and the nursing staff at Cambridge Memorial. A private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to SickKids Foundation, always a treasured charity of Mom and Dad. Condolences may be left at



