GRAY, BERNICE VERONICA (BUNNY) At the age of 91, passed away at Riverview Gardens in Chatham, ON, on January 9, 2020. Bunny was born in Toronto, August 2, 1928, to Edward Joseph and Annie Marie Keating. Bunny became employed with an insurance company where she met and eventually married the love of her life Bill Gray on September 6, 1952 at Holly Cross Church in Toronto. She loved to play tennis and could be found at the Riverdale courts throughout the summer months A move to Thunder Bay in 1969 and a final move to Chatham in 89' to the present. Bunny will be sadly missed by her daughters Catherine (Will) and Mary (Brian) and son Michael (Gisele). Grandchildren Christopher (Emily), Justin (Natalie), Jessica and Stephanie and great-grandchildren Jasper, Mayla, Eva and Jude, brother-in-law Dr. Kevin Greaves and nieces Maureen (Paul), Mary (Al) and Claire (Fred) and nephews Neil ( Evelyn) and Glen. Bunny was predeceased by her husband of 63 years William (Bill) and son William James ( Jimmy). She was the last of the of the "Keating Girls" predeceased by her lovely sisters Nedra Kindellan (Gerry, Graham Cowan), Dorothy and Beverley Keating. We would like to thank the staff at Riverview Gardens for their care and compassion for our mother. A very special thanks to Kari and Lynne Hanemaayer for always being there and offering your assistance when needed. Over the years you have become true friends forever. A service for Bunny will held on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. at Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home, 156 William Street South, Chatham, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020