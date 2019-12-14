WARBECK, BERNICE "B" Peacefully died on Monday, December 9, 2019, in her 90th year. "Bea", mother of Paul (Penny Anguish), Ted (the late Susan), George and Alex. Grandmother of Caitlin, Lauren, Brett, Cassandra, Joel and Marin and great-grandmother of Violet. The family gratefully acknowledges the exceptional care she received from Dr. Michael May, of Oakville and the wonderful treatment she got from the caring staff at Sunrise, Oakville. Visitation will be held at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home on December 20th, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. (one block east of Kerr), from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. James Church, 231 Morden Rd., Oakville, at 11:00 a.m. Mass will be followed by a reception at the Church. If desired, remembrances may be made to St. James Parish or the Oakville and Milton Society will be appreciated. Condolences may be left at koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019