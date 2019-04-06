Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernie CORKUM. View Sign

CORKUM, Bernie February 20, 1944-March 19, 2019 Bernie Corkum passed away peacefully at Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Husband of Marilyn (McHugh). Father of Kayla (Jim), Doug (Kari), and Neil (deceased 1994). Grandfather of Ethan, Shailei and Connor. Brother to Leona (Brown), Yvonne (Collings), Randy and Wayne. Predeceased by his father Manford, mother Alva, sister Shirley and brother Leon. Bernie was known in the Toronto area as a businessman in the warehousing and trucking business. A private funeral will be held at a later time in Belfountain.

CORKUM, Bernie February 20, 1944-March 19, 2019 Bernie Corkum passed away peacefully at Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Husband of Marilyn (McHugh). Father of Kayla (Jim), Doug (Kari), and Neil (deceased 1994). Grandfather of Ethan, Shailei and Connor. Brother to Leona (Brown), Yvonne (Collings), Randy and Wayne. Predeceased by his father Manford, mother Alva, sister Shirley and brother Leon. Bernie was known in the Toronto area as a businessman in the warehousing and trucking business. A private funeral will be held at a later time in Belfountain. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close