CORKUM, Bernie February 20, 1944-March 19, 2019 Bernie Corkum passed away peacefully at Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Husband of Marilyn (McHugh). Father of Kayla (Jim), Doug (Kari), and Neil (deceased 1994). Grandfather of Ethan, Shailei and Connor. Brother to Leona (Brown), Yvonne (Collings), Randy and Wayne. Predeceased by his father Manford, mother Alva, sister Shirley and brother Leon. Bernie was known in the Toronto area as a businessman in the warehousing and trucking business. A private funeral will be held at a later time in Belfountain.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019