Berta ADLER (1924 - 2019)
Obituary

ADLER, Berta October 24, 1924 - November 9, 2019 Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on November 9, 2019. Berta, beloved wife of the late August Adler, will be lovingly remembered by her son Herbert. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital for all the care they provided Berta during her time there. Berta was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick's and as per her wishes, private family services will be taking place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019
