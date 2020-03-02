|
|
TYLER, Bertha (nee HYNES) Peacefully at home on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 83rd year. Loving wife of Wayne, she will now join him again. Devoted, loving mother to Rod and Joyce (Robert) Nana to Brittany (Derek) and 'great-nana' to their twins Logan and Landon. Dear sister of Vivian and Hilda. Family and friends will be received at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/403), Oakville, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 12-1 p.m., followed by a service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Springcreek Cemetery. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020