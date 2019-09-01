Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERTRAM ESMOND NEWELL. View Sign Service Information McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Road Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Obituary

NEWELL, BERTRAM ESMOND April 10, 1929 – August 24, 2019 After a brief illness our beloved Dad passed away peacefully at his home in his 91st year. Dear husband of Josephine (predeceased) for 62 years, loving father of Cathie (Les), Anne (Larry), the late Janie (and late Tom), John (Adelaide) and the late Michael. Proud Grandfather of Carrie, Bradley, Michael, Christopher, Nicholas, Thomas, Jack, Ben, Robert, David and Great-Grandfather of Gabriel, Catherine, Teresa, Mason and Summer. Born in Ahmic Harbour, Ontario, Bert was the youngest of 8 children. Predeceased by father John Henry, mother Anne Elizabeth, as well as siblings Doug, Miriam, Lloyd, Dwight and Arthur (Tom). Loving brother of his two surviving sisters Waity and Fay. Bert moved to Toronto at 21 and was a resident of West Rouge for the past 55 years. He enjoyed a 35-year career as an accountant in the Great Lakes Region of the Canadian National Railway where he met Josephine and made many cherished lifelong friendships. Bert's passions were the outdoors, his garden, his dogs, a good book, the Leafs, Blue Jays and his family. He was a kind and loving soul who raised five kids with patience, care and love and was father-figure to his ten grandchildren as well. You are our hero. A celebration of Bert's life will be held at Scarborough Golf Club (321 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.) on Sunday, October the 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Humane Society, or The Salvation Army. Online condolences can be made at

