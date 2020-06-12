BERTRAM JOHN MOXHAM
MOXHAM, BERTRAM JOHN We are saddened by the passing of "Jack", at the Humber River Hospital, on June 9, 2020. Jack was born on September 21, 1925, in Midland, ON, the 5th child of Charles and Frances Moxham. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Charline Gardhouse, dear friend Barry Holmes, his several Nieces, Nephews and Great-Nieces and Nephews. His brothers Archibald and Norman and sisters Linda and Ninette as well as his beloved wife Helen (Howett) predeceased him. Resting at Humphrey Funeral Home - A.W. Miles Chapel, Bayview Ave., Leaside. Jack was known for his dry sense of humour, his passion for horse racing and he could repair any and everything from steam boilers to cars. The Moxham Clan were an "institution" in Leaside (Parkhurst) for so many wonderful years, this truly is the end of an era. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation and there will be a private interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on June 12, 2020. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at West Park Lodge and the health care providers at Humber River Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
