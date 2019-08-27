STONE, BERTRAM Passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Loving father of Leslie (Tim Youngblut) and Janice (David Grainger). Dear brother of the late Fred and Howard Stone. Brother-in-law of Phyllis Stone. Devoted grandfather of Amanda, Adam (Nicole) and Kristy. Great-grandfather of Nora, Roland, Atticus, and Anne-drew. Loved and adored by his nieces Amy, Adele (Ian), Laura (Scott) and Elissa. Fondly remembered for always having a twinkle in his eyes, a joke on his lips and music in his heart. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the York Region Alzheimer Society, 905-726- 3477.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019