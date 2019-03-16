BERYL ABDOOL

ABDOOL, BERYL (nee ANNAMUNTHODO) Beryl, 92 years young, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at St. George's Church, 77 Randall Drive, Ajax, details to follow. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Beryl's Memorial.
