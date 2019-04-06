ABDOOL, BERYL (nee ANNAMUNTHODO) Beryl, wife of Syndey Norman Abdool, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. George's Church, 77 Randall Drive, Ajax, followed by a reception in the adjacent Worship Centre. Interment will take place after the reception at 3:30 p.m. at St. Philip's on-the-Hill Anglican Church Cemetery, 9400 Kennedy Rd., Unionville (Markham), ON L6C 1N6. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SickKids Foundation of Toronto would be appreciated by the family (donation cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home or by calling 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Beryl's Memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019